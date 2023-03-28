|
28.03.2023 18:15:00
Sword Group: H2 2022 Report of the Liquidity Agreement
Liquidity Contract
Windhof - March, 28 2023
Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2022 au 31/12/2022
Under the liquidity contract awarded by SWORD GROUP to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2022, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
10,195 shares
€452,522
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 654
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 797
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 35,780 shares for an amount of €1,014,529
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 29,405 shares for an amount of €1,170 349
As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
13,820 shares
€296,701
The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Contact: Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu
