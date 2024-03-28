|
28.03.2024 18:00:00
Sword Group: H2 2023 Report of the Liquidity Agreement
Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2023 au 31/12/2023
Under the liquidity contract awarded by SWORD GROUP to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2023, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
8,959 shares
€359,040
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,116
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,080
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 34,943 shares for an amount of €1,319,183
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 38,733 shares for an amount of €1,455,889
As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
12,749 shares
€353,334
The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.
About Sword Group
Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Calendrier
25/04/24 | 2024 First Quarter Revenue
29/04/24 | Annual General Meeting 2023 Accounts
Attachment
