|
28.03.2022 18:58:00
Sword Group: H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement
Liquidity Contract
Windhof - March, 28 2022
Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2021 au 31/12/2021
Under the liquidity contract awarded by SWORD GROUP to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2021, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
3,804 shares
€625,718
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,837
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,766
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 65,775 shares for an amount of €2,764,709
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 66,388 shares for an amount of €2,803,633
As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2021, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
4,417 shares
€586,794
The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!