28.03.2022 19:05:00
Sword Group: INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2022
Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965
Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965
Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,535,428
Dividends
€10 gross per share Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting
Ex-date: 2022 April 29 - Payment: 2022 May 3
Calendar
26/04/22
Publication of 2022 First Quarter Revenue
28/07/22
Publication of 2022 Second Quarter Revenue
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Market Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small CAC® All-Tradable CAC® All-Share
Sword Group - SE 2, Rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof
Attachment
