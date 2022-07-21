Sword Group: Outperformance confirmed in Q2 2022 - Organic Growth (1) +26.1% (1) on a like-for-like basis

|
KEY FIGURES
For the second quarter of 2022, the consolidated revenue is €68.4m and consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.7% or €8.7m.
For the first half of 2022, the consolidated revenue is €132.0m with a consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) of 13.0% or €17.2m.
These key figures include four months of Ping Network Solutions, acquired in March 2022, and four months of Sword GRC, sold in April 2022.
1ST SEMESTER ACCOUNTS
|H1 | non audited figures
|€m
|2022
|2021
| Consolidated
Growth
|Revenue
|132.0
|98.9
|+33.5%
|EBITDA
|17.2
|13.1
|+31.3%
|EBITDA margin
|13.0%
|13.3%
|-
ANALYSIS
In the first half of 2022, the Group achieved a consolidated growth of +33.5% and profitability of 13.0%.
It appears that profitability remains constant and sustained, while maintaining an exceptional growth rate.
OUTLOOK FOR 2022
For the year 2022, the perspectives of growth lead the Group to reassess its objectives as follows:
2022 Consolidated Revenue: €250m
AGENDA
To attend the half-year results presentation meeting on 7 September at 10am in Paris Register here
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,400+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
