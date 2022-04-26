|
26.04.2022 17:35:00
Sword Group: Results for the First Quarter of 2022
Sword Group
Results for the First Quarter of 2022
Stable Organic Perimeter Growth (i) +23.8%
(i) excluding acquisitions and disposals
KEY FIGURES
The consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2022 is €63.6m.
Excluding Sword GRC, a company sold in February, the consolidated revenue is €58.6m.
This figure takes into account one month of Ping Network Solutions, acquired in March 2022, and three months of AiM, acquired in July 2021.
EBITDA margin is 13.4 % representing €8.5m.
Excluding Sword GRC, EBITDA margin is 12.0% or €7.0m.
1ST QUARTER ACCOUNTS
|Q1 | non audited figures
|€m
|2022
|2021
|Consolidated Growth
|Revenue
|63.6
|47.4
|+34.2%
|EBITDA
|8.5
|6.5
|+30.8%
|EBITDA margin
|13.4%
|13.7%
|-
ANALYSIS (at constant exchange rates and constant perimeter)
In the first quarter of 2022, the Group achieved organic growth of +22.6% against a budget of 15%, and profitability of 13.4% against a budget of 13%.
The scope retained after the disposal of Sword GRC is up 23.8% while maintaining a profitability of 12.0%.
It should be noted that on 21 April, the sale of Sword GRC was finalised with the receipt of 90% of the total payment as provided for in the sale agreement.
OUTLOOK FOR 2022
The Group is upgrading its 2021-2024 business plan not only because of the acquisitions made but also because of its outperformance.
The budgeted revenue for 2022 is therefore €248m in consolidated terms.
Excluding Sword GRC (one quarter), this figure is €243m.
Dividend
Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €10 gross per sghare
Ex-date: April 29th, 2022
Payment date: May 3rd, 2022
Agenda
28/04/22
Annual General Meeting (2021 Accounts)
03/05/22
Dividend Payment
28/07/22
2022 Second Quarter Revenue
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SWORD GROUP S.A.
|52,90
|0,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung: Wall Street geht uneins in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt deutlich fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit kleinem Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten pendelte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel schwankungsanfällig. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.