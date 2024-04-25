Sword Group: Results for the First Quarter of 2024



Consolidated Revenue: €75.8m (i)



Organic Growth: +16.8% (i)



EBITDA Margin: 12.0%



(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates (excluding AAA)



KEY FIGURES



The consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2024 is €75.8m, up 16.8% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.0% or €9.1m.

Q1 2024 ACCOUNTS

Q1 | non audited figures €m 2024 2023 (iI) Organic Growth (i) Revenue 75.8 72.0 +16.8% EBITDA 9.1 8.6 - EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.0% -



(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates (excluding AAA)

(ii) includes AAA’s 2023 revenue. AAA was deconsolidated on 01/06/2023.



ANALYSIS

The comparison of revenue for the first quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2024 must take into account the fact that in the first quarter 2023 we were still consolidating AAA, which was sold and therefore deconsolidated on 1 June 2023.

If we analyse this growth on a like-for-like basis, it is higher than the budgeted 15%.

In Terms of profitability, we remain at our ‘normative’ profitability of 12%.



OUTLOOK 2024

We can confirm our 2024 budget.



OUTLOOK 2028

2024 is an important year for Sword as we plan to outperform the organic growth forecasted in the Business Plan over the following 4 years, thanks to:

- Growth accelerators, some of which are still being studied,

- Micro-acquisitions, which themselves generate organic growth for the Group’s other entities.

We confirm our Business Plan 2028.



Calendar

29/04/24 | Annual Shareholders Meeting (Year 2023) - Dividend Proposed €1.7 gross per share

18/07/24 | 2024 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group



Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact



Attachment