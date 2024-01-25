|
25.01.2024 07:30:00
Sword Group: Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023
Consolidated Revenue: €71.5m
Organic Growth: +12.6 % (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.0 %
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
KEY FIGURES
Fourth-quarter 2023 revenue comes to €71.5m, with a consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.0%, or €8.5m.
At 31 December, consolidated revenue comes to €288.1m, with a consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.1%, or €34.8m. Revenue excluding AAA is €281.6m and profitability is 12.3%.
The net cash position including treasury shares, excluding IFRS, is €32.6m at 31/12/2023.
Q4 2023 ACCOUNTS
|Q4 | NON AUDITED FIGURES
|€m
|2023
|2022 (2)
|Organic Growth (1)
|Revenue
|71.5
|72.3
|+12.6 %
|EBITDA
|8.5
|9.6
|-
|EBITDA Margin
|12.0%
|13.2%
|-
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
(ii) includes AAA’s 2022 revenue. AAA was deconsolidated on 01/06/2023.
2023 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
|YEAR | NON AUDITED FIGURES
|€m
|2023
|2023 AAA excluded
|2022 (2)
|Organic Growth (1)
|Reveue
|288.1
|281.6
|265.7
|+19.0%
|EBITDA
|34.8
|34.5
|33.1
|-
|EBITDA Margin
|12.1%
|12.3%
|12.5%
|-
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
(ii) includes AAA’s 2022 revenue. AAA was deconsolidated on 01/06/2023.
ANALYSIS
The 4th quarter performance is in line with our budget, which takes the following factors into account:
- Anticipated sustainable growth between 13% and 15% a year until 2028,
- Start of major contracts in Switzerland and in BeLux.
The 2023 performance is better than the annual budget, which anticipated 15% rather than 19% organic growth.
Cash collection was strong in the 2nd half of the year.
Including treasury shares, we have gone from €15.8m at 30/06/2023 to €32.6m at 31 December 2023.
OUTLOOK
The 2024-2028 Business Plan, which forecasts constant profitability and growth in excess of 13% a year, has been the subject of a strategic plan which will be presented at the annual meeting (SFAF meeting) on 7 March in Paris.
As a result, the Group is forecasting annual revenue in excess of €316m in 2024, excluding acquisitions.
AGENDA
Join us for the Annual Financial Meeting on 7 March in Paris: Register here.
Upcoming dates
07/03/24
2023 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10am | Paris
25/04/24
Publication of Q1 Revenue 2024
Sword Group
Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu
