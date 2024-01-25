25.01.2024 07:30:00

Sword Group: Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Consolidated Revenue: €71.5m
Organic Growth: +12.6 % (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.0 %
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES
Fourth-quarter 2023 revenue comes to €71.5m, with a consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.0%, or €8.5m.
At 31 December, consolidated revenue comes to €288.1m, with a consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.1%, or €34.8m. Revenue excluding AAA is €281.6m and profitability is 12.3%.
The net cash position including treasury shares, excluding IFRS, is €32.6m at 31/12/2023.

Q4 2023 ACCOUNTS 

 Q4 | NON AUDITED FIGURES

 
€m20232022 (2)Organic Growth (1)


 
Revenue
71.5
72.3
+12.6 %
EBITDA8.5
9.6-
EBITDA Margin12.0%13.2%-

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
(ii) includes AAA’s 2022 revenue. AAA was deconsolidated on 01/06/2023.

2023 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

 YEAR | NON AUDITED FIGURES

 
€m20232023  AAA excluded2022 (2)Organic Growth (1)


 
Reveue
288.1281.6265.7+19.0%
EBITDA34.834.533.1-
EBITDA Margin12.1%12.3%12.5%-

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
(ii) includes AAA’s 2022 revenue. AAA was deconsolidated on 01/06/2023.

ANALYSIS

The 4th quarter performance is in line with our budget, which takes the following factors into account:
- Anticipated sustainable growth between 13% and 15% a year until 2028,
- Start of major contracts in Switzerland and in BeLux.

The 2023 performance is better than the annual budget, which anticipated 15% rather than 19% organic growth.

Cash collection was strong in the 2nd half of the year.
Including treasury shares, we have gone from €15.8m at 30/06/2023 to €32.6m at 31 December 2023.

OUTLOOK
The 2024-2028 Business Plan, which forecasts constant profitability and growth in excess of 13% a year, has been the subject of a strategic plan which will be presented at the annual meeting (SFAF meeting) on 7 March in Paris.

As a result, the Group is forecasting annual revenue in excess of €316m in 2024, excluding acquisitions.

AGENDA
Join us for the Annual Financial Meeting on 7 March in Paris: Register here.

Upcoming dates
07/03/24
2023 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10am | Paris

25/04/24

Publication of Q1 Revenue 2024


