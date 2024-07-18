Sword Group: Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Consolidated Revenue: €81.1m

Organic Growth: +14.6% (i)

EBITDA Margin: 12.0%

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates (excluding AAA)

KEY FIGURES

For the 2nd quarter of 2024:

Consolidated Revenue is €81.1 m,

Organic Growth is +14.6% at constant scope and exchange rates,

Profitability is €9.8 m, 12.0% EBITDA margin.

For the 1st half of 2024:

Consolidated Revenue is €156.9 m,

Organic growth is +15.7% at constant scope and exchange rates,

Profitability is €18.9 m, 12.0% EBITDA margin.

H1 2024 ACCOUNTS

H1 | non audited figures €m 2024 2023 Revenue 156.9 146.1 EBITDA 9.8 17.8 EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.2%





H1 | AAA excluded | non audited figures €m 2024 2023 Organic Growth Revenue 155.8 134.7 +15.7%

ANALYSIS

With the exception of the acquisitions of AAA and IACS, which were the subject of a press release, the first half of 2024 was characterised by sustained growth despite the current international context. This performance reflects the strength of the Group’s target markets.

OUTLOOK

The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan.

AGENDA

To find out more about the progress made towards our objectives and the new 2024 projects, come along to the financial meeting on 11 September, which will be held exceptionally in Lyon (a videoconference will also be available). Register here

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.





Attachment