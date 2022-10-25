NEU: Bei BISON CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken..-w-
25.10.2022 17:35:00

Sword Group: Results for the Third Quarter 2022

Results for the Third Quarter 2022 | €67.9m

Organic Growth (i) | + 28.9%

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES

For the third quarter of 2022, Consolidated Revenue amounts to €67.9m and the consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.2 % or €8.3m.

At 30 September, Consolidated Revenue is €199.9m with a Consolidated Profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.8% or €25.5m.

THIRD QUARTER ACCOUNTS

Consolidated Q3 | non audited figures
€m2022 (2)2021Organic Growth (1)
Revenue67.955.9+ 28.9%
EBITDA8.37.2-
EBITDA margin12.2%12.8%-

(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.
(2) no longer include the Revenue of Sword GRC, which was sold in April 2022.

ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Consolidated YTD | non audited figures
€m2022 (2)2021Organic Growth (1)
Revenue199.9154.9+ 26.3%
EBITDA25.520.3-
EBITDA margin12.8%13.1%-


(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.
(2) including €6.5m of Revenue from Sword GRC, sold in April 2022.


ANALYSIS
Successful acquisitions in 2021-2022, note that the acquisitions are all within the Group’s profitability standards and therefore have no impact on consolidated profitability.

The 12.8% profitability in Q3 2021 was due to the consolidation of Sword GRC. Without this entity the 2022 profitability is similar to the 2021 profitability.

The Revenue of €6.5m from Sword GRC, sold in 2022, is included in YTD Revenue. Without this company, YTD revenue is €193.4m and profitability is 12.2%.

Clients needs remain strong and Sword continues to be recognised in its markets.

2022 OUTLOOK
For 2022, The Group has revised its Revenue target to €260m.

Agenda
25/01/23
2022 Q4 Revenue


2022 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10am | Paris

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,500+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu


Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Nachrichten