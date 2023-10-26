

Sword Group | Results for the Third Quarter of 2023



Consolidated Revenue: €70.6m



Organic Growth: +16.0 % (i)



EBITDA Margin: 12.1 %



(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates







KEY FIGURES

For the third quarter of 2023, consolidated revenue is €70.6m and EBITDA margin is 12.1%, or €8.5m.

At 30 September, consolidated revenue is €216.7m, with an EBITDA margin of 12.1%, or €26.3m. Revenue excluding AAA is €210.2m, and profitability is 12.4%.

Q3 2023 ACCOUNTS

Q3 | non audited Figures

€m 2023 2022 Organic Growth

(i) Revenue 70.6 67.9 +16.0% EBITDA 8.5 8.3 - EBITDA Margin 12.1% 12.2% -

ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023



YTD | Non audited Figures

€m 2023 2023 AAA

excluded 2022 Organic Growth (i) Revenue 216.7 210.2 193.4 +21.4% EBITDA 26.3 26.0 23.6 - EBITDA Margin 12.1% 12.4% 12.2% -

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

ANALYSIS

The quarter’s performance is better than budgeted, as it is a perfect continuation of the previous quarters, apart from the ups and downs of paid holidays.

OUTLOOK

Excluding AAA, 2023 full-year revenue will be higher than the annual target of €280 million, closer to €282 million.

On this basis, organic growth for the year will exceed 18% and therefore significantly above budget.

As already mentioned during our last meeting, the Business Plan for the next 3 years forecasts organic growth of between 13% and 15%.

AGENDA

Join us for the Annual Financial Meeting on 7 March in Paris Register here.

Agenda



25/01/24





Publication of Q4 Revenue 2023







07/03/24



2023 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10am | Paris







