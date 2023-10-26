26.10.2023 10:08:03

Sword Group: Results for the Third Quarter of 2023


Sword Group | Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Consolidated Revenue: €70.6m

Organic Growth: +16.0 % (i)

EBITDA Margin: 12.1 %

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates


KEY FIGURES
For the third quarter of 2023, consolidated revenue is €70.6m and EBITDA margin is 12.1%, or €8.5m.
At 30 September, consolidated revenue is €216.7m, with an EBITDA margin of 12.1%, or €26.3m. Revenue excluding AAA is €210.2m, and profitability is 12.4%.

Q3 2023 ACCOUNTS

Q3 | non audited Figures

€m20232022Organic Growth
(i)
Revenue70.667.9+16.0%
EBITDA8.58.3-
EBITDA Margin12.1%12.2%-

 ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

 YTD | Non audited Figures

€m20232023 AAA
excluded		2022Organic Growth (i)
Revenue216.7210.2193.4+21.4%
EBITDA26.326.023.6-
EBITDA Margin12.1%12.4%12.2%-

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

ANALYSIS
The quarter’s performance is better than budgeted, as it is a perfect continuation of the previous quarters, apart from the ups and downs of paid holidays.

OUTLOOK
Excluding AAA, 2023 full-year revenue will be higher than the annual target of €280 million, closer to €282 million.
On this basis, organic growth for the year will exceed 18% and therefore significantly above budget.
As already mentioned during our last meeting, the Business Plan for the next 3 years forecasts organic growth of between 13% and 15%.

AGENDA
Join us for the Annual Financial Meeting on 7 March in Paris Register here.

Agenda

25/01/24


Publication of Q4 Revenue 2023



07/03/24

2023 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10am | Paris



Sword Group

Sword has 2,900+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact:  investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment


