|
26.10.2023 10:08:03
Sword Group: Results for the Third Quarter of 2023
Sword Group | Results for the Third Quarter of 2023
Consolidated Revenue: €70.6m
Organic Growth: +16.0 % (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.1 %
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
KEY FIGURES
For the third quarter of 2023, consolidated revenue is €70.6m and EBITDA margin is 12.1%, or €8.5m.
At 30 September, consolidated revenue is €216.7m, with an EBITDA margin of 12.1%, or €26.3m. Revenue excluding AAA is €210.2m, and profitability is 12.4%.
Q3 2023 ACCOUNTS
Q3 | non audited Figures
|€m
|2023
|2022
|Organic Growth
(i)
|Revenue
|70.6
|67.9
|+16.0%
|EBITDA
|8.5
|8.3
|-
|EBITDA Margin
|12.1%
|12.2%
|-
ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
YTD | Non audited Figures
|€m
|2023
|2023 AAA
excluded
|2022
|Organic Growth (i)
|Revenue
|216.7
|210.2
|193.4
|+21.4%
|EBITDA
|26.3
|26.0
|23.6
|-
|EBITDA Margin
|12.1%
|12.4%
|12.2%
|-
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
ANALYSIS
The quarter’s performance is better than budgeted, as it is a perfect continuation of the previous quarters, apart from the ups and downs of paid holidays.
OUTLOOK
Excluding AAA, 2023 full-year revenue will be higher than the annual target of €280 million, closer to €282 million.
On this basis, organic growth for the year will exceed 18% and therefore significantly above budget.
As already mentioned during our last meeting, the Business Plan for the next 3 years forecasts organic growth of between 13% and 15%.
AGENDA
Join us for the Annual Financial Meeting on 7 March in Paris Register here.
Agenda
25/01/24
Publication of Q4 Revenue 2023
07/03/24
2023 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10am | Paris
Sword Group
Sword has 2,900+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SWORD GROUP S.A.
|30,85
|-0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.