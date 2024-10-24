|
Sword Group: Results for the Third Quarter of 2024
Consolidated Revenue: €81.7m
Organic growth: +15.3% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.0%
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
KEY FIGURES
For the 3rd quarter of 2024, consolidated revenue is €81.7m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or €9.8m.
At 30 September, consolidated revenue is €238.6m, with EBITDA margin of 12.0%, or €28.7m.
Q3 2024 ACCOUNTS
|€m
non audited figures
|2024
|2023
|Organic
Growth (i)
|Revenue
|81.7
|70.6
|+15.3%
|EBITDA
|9.8
|8.5
|-
|EBITDA Margin
|12.0%
|12.1%
|-
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2024
|€m
non audited figures
|2024
|2023
|Organic Growth (i)
|Revenue
|238.6
|216.7
|+15.5%
|EBITDA
|28.7
|26.3
|-
|EBITDA Margin
|12.0 %
|12.1%
|-
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
ANALYSIS
The Group is on track with its forecasts, and is preparing its 2025 budgets by incorporating its new M&A strategy.
EVENT OF THE QUARTER
The INCOR company was integrated into the Group in the 3rd quarter of 2024.
This entity will enable us to enter the German-speaking Swiss market, which is larger than the market in which the Group currently operates, namely Frenchspeaking Switzerland.
OUTLOOK
The Group confirms its annual targets for 2024 in terms of both revenue and EBITDA margin.
Agenda
23/01/25: Publication of Q4 2024 Revenue
12/03/25: 2024 Annual Results Presentation meeting 10am | Paris
About Sword Group
Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu
