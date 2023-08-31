|
31.08.2023 21:10:00
Sword Group: Sword Group: H1 2023 Report of the Liquidity Agreement
Liquidity Contract
Windhof - August, 31st 2023
Sword Group - H1 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/01/2023 au 30/06/2023
Under the liquidity contract awarded by SWORD GROUP to ODDO BHF,as of 30/06/2023, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
12,749 shares
€353,334
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,244
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,258
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 38,280 shares for an amount of €1,657,687
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 35,726 shares for an amount of €1,558,499
As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
10,195 shares
€452,522
The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.
Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2023, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
12,749 shares
€353,334
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,244
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,258
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 38,280 shares for an amount of €1,657,687
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 35,726 shares for an amount of €1,558,499
As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
10,195 shares
€452,522
The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,800+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Contact: Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SWORD GROUP S.A.
|41,00
|-0,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.