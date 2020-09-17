Swyft - the sofa market disruptors setting their sights on a flat pack revolution

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A London start-up 'sofa in a box' success story, that although four years in the planning, only opened for business at the beginning of 2020 and has already sold nearly 2000 sofas, welcomed 800k visitors to their website and banked £1m in sales in the first 8 months of trading. The next £1m is predicted to land in just 82 days. And when it comes to the revolution, well that all lies in the technology...

It's been an impressive start for the under thirty entrepreneur Keiran Hewkin who masterminded the creation of a sofa that comes in boxes, needs no tools to put together, can be assembled in 5 minutes and is guaranteed to fit into small spaces. And with predicted revenue forecasts for year one up 200% against expectations, it might just be that this emerging London based British sofa brand, really is the future of furniture.

Embedded in every sofa and armchair is the unique Swyft-lok mechanism and it's the evolution of this specific patented design that is getting onlookers excited. Part A simply slots into Part B, using two of the oldest forces in history - gravity and friction, without the need for any tools.

This World first technology has the potential to take the classic flat-pack phenomenon to a slick new level for the consumer - delivering both product quality and practicality for the first time... in a box. Keiran continued, ''The concept we have created could easily transfer into other self-build product solutions and this is where things get really exciting. These are the conversations that are emerging right."

For 'in-a-box' manufacturers, this smart patented technology opens up a new potential consumer audience, who would traditionally steer clear of anything 'flat-packed', considering it just too complicated to put together, or more aligned as a concept with the budget end of the market. So when we talk about Swyft as being the future of furniture, such a conversation may indeed lie in the Swyft-Lok concept becoming an integrated component for mass product manufacturing, that not only revolutionises the construction and changes the narrative of self-build furniture in general, but may in itself become a British export success story in its own right.

