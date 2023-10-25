SXSW EDU® Emphasizes Pedagogy and the Power of Community in 2024 Programming Lineup

The Conference & Festival unveils its largest content announcement for March 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SXSW EDU® announced the majority of the conversations, panels, and workshops making up its 2024 Conference & Festival. The renowned education convening, held from March 4-7, 2024, will feature 208 sessions and counting, all selected through the community-driven PanelPicker® process. With a heavy focus on tracks such as Teaching & Learning and Equity & Justice, accepted programming will cover topics ranging from utilizing AI to help teachers simulate success to navigating post-SCOTUS affirmative action.

After receiving 1,677 proposal submissions from 47 countries and 53,878 public votes for the 2024 event, SXSW EDU continues to roll out the unique programming that will represent all of the event's 12 tracks, which have been carefully crafted to shed light on the many facets of the education ecosystem. The top five overarching tracks hosting the most approved content include Teaching & Learning, Equity & Justice, Leadership for Tomorrow, Health & Wellbeing, and Community Initiatives.

"When audiences join us in Austin for our four-day Conference & Festival, we want to ensure that they are experiencing conversations and sessions that are meaningful to them as educators, entrepreneurs, advocates, and community members," said Greg Rosenbaum, senior director of SXSW EDU. "The PanelPicker process illuminates the most relevant topics and issues that matter to SXSW EDU's global community. In the unveiling of our 2024 lineup, it's clear that subjects under the umbrella of the practice of teaching, as well as matters that impact equity and inclusion, continue to drive our exploration."

Newly released programming touches on AI in classroom training, space instruction, education leadership, accessibility, and much more that affects learning from childhood on. There are also a range of programming formats represented, from panels to workshops to solo conversations. Programming highlights include:

HOW AI CAN HELP TEACHERS SIMULATE SUCCESS - What do pilots, doctors, and armchair quarterbacks have in common? They all have access to high-quality simulators to help them learn and advance in their respective fields. While pilots log many hours in a flight simulator before getting their wings, teachers could also benefit greatly from technology that allows them to navigate potentially challenging scenarios before setting foot in a classroom. In this session, presenters will discuss the virtual classroom they are piloting, along with the challenges, successes, and possibilities of developing an AI-driven teaching simulator. (Teaching & Learning)



Speakers:

Mayme Hostetter , President, Relay Graduate School of Education

Ethan Mollick , Associate Professor of Management Academic Director, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

Lilach Mollick , Director of Pedagogy, Wharton Interactive

Lacey Robinson , President & CEO, UnboundED

Speakers:

David Buggs , Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Christine Norton , Professor, Texas State University School of Social Work

Thurman Hogan , Operations Manager, Black Outside Inc.

Josie Gutierrez , Regional Coordinator, Latino Outdoors

Speaker:

Angelique Albert , CEO, Native Forwar





Speakers:

Greg Autry , Director, Thunderbird Initiative for Space Leadership, Business, & Policy, Thunderbird School of Global Management

Zaheer Ali , COO, Positon

Michelle Hanlon , Co-Founder, President, & CEO, For All Moonkind

Andrew Aldrin , President of the Board & President, Aldrin Family Foundation





Speakers:

Jaime-Jin Lewis , Founder & CEO, Wiggle Room

Ruth Horry , Provider Engagement and Access Manager, United for Brownsville

Kelly Escobar , Director, Fund for Early Learning; Interim Managing Director, Early Childhood, Robin Hood Foundation

Kayereathea Boyd , Owner & Operator, Kaye's Cubs Family Daycare





Speakers:

Amanda Krumrine , Makerspace Supervisor, Carroll County Public Library

Candace Birger , Exploration Commons Manager, Carroll County Public Library





Speakers:

Anant Agarwal , Chief Platform Officer, 2U

Juanita Soranno , Vice President, Global Social Impact & Innovation, edX

Pete Selden , Vice President, Workforce Development, Tulsa Community College

Moses Athias , ARC Apprentice, Conquest Cyber

To learn more about the exciting 2024 program, please visit sxswedu.com/schedule .

About SXSW EDU:

The SXSW EDU® Conference & Festival is a reflection of the world's most critical social issues as seen through the lens of education. This year's event will bring together the learner, the practitioner, the entrepreneur, and the visionary to share their groundbreaking stories, tackle complex issues, and build reimagined paths forward.

For more information, please visit sxswedu.com.

