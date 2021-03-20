SXSW Online Announces 2021 Winners of 13th Annual Pitch Competition

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference today announced the winners of the 13th annual SXSW Pitch event, which took place virtually on March 17-18 as part of the SXSW Online digital experience. In addition to a winner chosen from each of the 8 categories, the most promising project of the finalists also took home the overall "Best In Show" award.

The category winners of the 2021 SXSW Pitch event in each category are:

Artificial Intelligence: Parrots, Inc .

Enterprise & Smart Data: Persefoni

Entertainment, Gaming & Content: holoride

Future of Work: Honest Jobs

Health, Wearable & Wellbeing: Leda Health Company

Innovative World: MolyWorks

Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics: MicroTraffic Intersection Safety Plan 9

Social & Culture: Applied Bioplastics

SXSW Pitch 2021 also crowned its "Best In Show" winner, holoride , as well as awarding "Best Bootstrap" to Refiberd , "Best DEI" to Sisu Global Health and "Best Alternate" to Colorcast .

Each of the winners received $1,000, two badges for next year's SXSW conference, and most importantly, exceptional exposure to SXSW attendees and potential investors who are looking for the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation.

"Now in our 13th year of programming, Pitch continues to showcase the best technology from around the world, proving our dedication to highlighting today's most forward-thinking movers and shakers," said SXSW Pitch event Producer, Chris Valentine. "Adapting to a digital experience can come with unexpected challenges, but this year's event was a big success, and we're thrilled to recognize each of the winners within this mature class of startups."

Among the strong trends showcased at this year's event were accelerated innovation within the Health, Wearable & Wellbeing and Future of Work categories, which can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, there was a significant focus on applied artificial intelligence within this year's presented ideas. Examples include TalkMeUp, which integrates cutting edge AI technologies to provide on-demand, analytical and customizable communication training solutions with a 90% cost reduction; OthersideAI which takes in a simple summary of a message and uses AI to generate a perfect email in a user's unique style; and Lofty AI which pairs real estate investment technology with AI to identify neighborhood growth.

