Syaru Shirley Lin elected to TE Connectivity board of directors

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, elected Syaru Shirley Lin, Compton Visiting Professor in World Politics at the University of Virginia and former executive of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., to TE's board of directors during the 2022 Annual General Meeting on March 9.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Lin join as a new director to TE's board," said TE Connectivity Chairman Tom Lynch. "She has extensive global experience in international relations, international and comparative political economy in the United States and Asia, as well as over a decade of analytical and investment experience in the investment banking industry. Her experience and vast skills in a variety of marketing, operations, technology and strategy leadership roles make her a valuable new member of our board."

Lin has been the Compton Visiting Professor of World Politics at the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia since 2019 and a lecturer in the Department of Politics at the University of Virginia since 2012. She is also a nonresident senior fellow in the Foreign Policy Program of the Brookings Institution and adjunct professor at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, where she has taught since 2010. She chairs the Asia-Pacific Hub of the Reform for Resilience Commission and recently taught at Tsinghua University (Beijing), National Chengchi University (Taipei) and Waseda University (Tokyo). Previously, she was a partner at Goldman Sachs, where she led the firm's private equity and venture capital efforts in Asia, spearheading the firm's investments in technology startups, ranging from internet commerce companies to semiconductor foundries. Previously, she specialized in the privatization of state-owned enterprises in Asia.

Lin currently serves on the Board of Directors of Goldman Sachs Asia Bank and Langham Hospitality Investments, on the Board of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation and on the Hong Kong Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation. She graduated from Harvard College and earned her master's in international public affairs and Ph.D. in politics and public administration from the University of Hong Kong.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syaru-shirley-lin-elected-to-te-connectivity-board-of-directors-301499961.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.