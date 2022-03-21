SYBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES ADVANTAGE ENGINEERING INC.

-- Acquisition Adds Advanced Rapid Prototyping and 3D Printing Capabilities --

-- SyBridge Continues to Develop into an Industrial Technology Solutions Partner for Customers in High-Growth Industries --

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge"), a global industrial technology company, announced today that it has acquired Advantage Engineering Inc. ("Advantage"), a leading provider of rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing solutions headquartered in Windsor, Ontario. This transaction continues to advance SyBridge's Technology & Services business unit by expanding SyBridge's suite of end-to-end industrial technology solutions for customers. Advantage represents SyBridge's sixth acquisition in the last twelve months.

New York based private equity firm Crestview Partners established SyBridge Technologies in 2019 and committed $200 million of equity to create a market leading value-added manufacturing solutions provider spanning end-markets, geographies, and advanced technological capabilities.

The acquisition of Advantage enables SyBridge to offer state of the art online quoting for digital rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing. This online quoting process will be a part of SyBridge IoT Cloud – the Company's digital platform. Advantage's proficiencies in plastic and metal 3D printing, aluminum tooling production, and low volume plastic injection molding build out SyBridge's comprehensive set of industrial technology solutions. These solutions enable SyBridge to better serve customers in the fast-growing electric vehicle, life sciences and consumer products markets.

"Advantage has been a leader in rapid prototyping throughout North America for 27 years," said Andy Aiton, President of the SyBridge Technology & Services business unit. "This acquisition will allow SyBridge to better engage with customers during the product development phase. By utilizing a wide range of in-house capabilities and digital technologies, we can now generate an online quote within minutes and prototype parts in days. With the addition of bridge tooling capabilities, we can now effectively "bridge" the gap between low and high production volumes for our customers. These additional capabilities will position SyBridge as the supplier of choice for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market in addition to the life sciences, consumer and other high-growth industries."

Tony Nardone, CEO of SyBridge, added, "Advantage helps to add a critical piece of the puzzle in SyBridge's development into a comprehensive industrial technology solutions partner to our customers. As a single point of contact with e-commerce and IoT services, we can reduce lead-times and improve quality to best meet our customers' product development, low volume production, tooling, and service & repair needs."

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technology leader that provides value-added design and production solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Advantage Engineering Inc.

Founded in 1994, Advantage Engineering provides rapid prototyping, additive manufacturing and low volume production services for customers in automotive, medical, aerospace and consumer goods industries. Advantage is located in Windsor, Ontario. For more information, please visit https://www.tryadvantage.com/.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit us at www.crestview.com.

