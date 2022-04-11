Sycomp unveils new state of the art India integration and global logistics center

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, a worldwide leader in IT systems integration and global logistics, is announcing its latest integration center's grand opening in Bangalore, India. Sycomp consistently collaborates with top technology manufacturers to integrate solutions for the clients' specific business requirements. This new state-of-the-art logistics and integration center is a multipurpose facility built to receive, ship, service, and prepare client data center equipment for production and delivery in the region.

Sycomp remains the leader in global market business operations.

Though headquartered in the United States, Sycomp heavily invests in its global presence and comprehensive services beyond domestic borders. Sycomp operates seven integration centers in the USA (Silicon Valley and Miami), Brazil, China, Singapore, Philippines, and now Bangalore, India.

This new Bangalore facility expands Sycomp's operational footprint and provides our customers with a modern facility to support their expanding requirements in the ever-growing India marketplace.

A Record of Success

Sycomp strives to "Deliver Technology Solutions Globally," and the company is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry. With a team-focused culture made of sales, support, and engineering employees, Sycomp brings together diverse skills and backgrounds to manage complete technology solutions for the enterprise. As a result of Sycomp's history and proven methodology, the company remains the leader in global market business operations.

Sycomp's 35+ entities are a key differentiator from other technology solution providers by providing clients with a streamlined global reach and a centralized contact for all client solution destinations. Consequently, Sycomp has earned the label "the easy button" due to these key advantages:

The elimination of complex, international red tape by providing "white glove" customs clearances with "Importer of Record" services

The ability to manage currency exchanges and comply with regional government regulations

A framework of agreements across all affiliates and company policy and practices that extend across the globe

A complete end-to-end solution—delivered together—down to the details of standing up a new data center, office, or end-user requirement.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.: Sycomp, headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, is a global provider of innovative data center, cloud, and security services and solutions. Sycomp's consultants and engineers consistently outperform clients' expectations by addressing their business challenges effectively. The firm has a worldwide presence, an impressive list of global partnerships, and over 25 years of industry experience.

Contact

Follow Sycomp on LinkedIn

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sycomp-unveils-new-state-of-the-art-india-integration-and-global-logistics-center-301521279.html

SOURCE Sycomp