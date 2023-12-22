|
22.12.2023 12:23:21
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 51
Company Announcement No 46/2023
|22 December 2023
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 51
Sydbank’s share buyback programme of DKK 600m which was announced on 6 July 2023 and scheduled to end on or before 31 January 2024 has been completed. Under the programme 1,911,900 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approx DKK 600m during the period up to termination.
The purpose of the share buyback programme was to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme was executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of
shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
announcement
1,865,800
586,627,988.00
|18 December 2023
19 December 2023
20 December 2023
21 December 2023
22 December 2023
|10,000
10,000
15,000
11,100
-
|289.52
289.81
290.34
289.99
-
|2,895,200.00
2,898,100.00
4,355,100.00
3,218,889.00
-
|Total over week 51
|46,100
|13,367,289.00
|Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme
1,911,900
599,995,277.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission Delegated Regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,917,569 own shares, equal to 3.39% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment
