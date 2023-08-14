|
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 32
Company Announcement No 18/2023
Dear Sirs
On 6 July 2023 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 600m. The share buyback programme commenced on 10 July 2023 and will be completed by 31 January 2024.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
announcement
372,800
119,983,898.00
|7 August 2023
8 August 2023
9 August 2023
10 August 2023
11 August 2023
|14,000
15,000
15,000
13,000
13,000
|334.73
331.46
338.15
339.93
340.22
|4,686,220.00
4,971,900.00
5,072,250.00
4,419,090.00
4,422,860.00
|Total over week 32
|70,000
|23,572,320.00
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
442,800
143,556,218.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 447,647 own shares, equal to 0.79% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
