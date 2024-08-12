|
12.08.2024 10:59:30
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 32
Company Announcement No 35/2024
|12 August 2024
Dear Sirs
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 32
On 28 February 2024 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m. The share buyback programme commenced on 4 March 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
announcement
1,498,000
547,709,590.00
|5 August 2024
6 August 2024
7 August2024
8 August 2024
9 August 2024
|19,000
20,000
21,000
22,000
20,000
|332.48
330.53
337.28
335.02
340.03
|6,317,120.00
6,610,600.00
7,082,880.00
7,370,440.00
6,800,600.00
|Total over week 32
|102,000
|34,181,640.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,600,000
581,891,230.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,602,980 own shares, equal to 2.93% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment
