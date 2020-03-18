Sydney's Most Insta-worthy Hotels

SYDNEY, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYE Suites Sydney is proving to be one of Sydney's most instagrammable hotels since it opened in October 2018, having already been captured and shared by hotel guests and KOLs on social media.

This includes a Grazia fashion shoot, Grazia x ICON magazine launch event and most recently has been snapped by the likes of influencers Alona Kalinina and Brock Ashby, celebrity fitness trainer Jono Castano and his wife Amy, TV presenter Nikki Phillips and international model Cartia Mallan.

Visitors to Sydney seeking an Insta-worthy backdrop to their next hotel stay should seek out the new SKYE Suites serviced apartment hotel on Clarence Street in the heart of the city, or SKYE Suites Parramatta, which opened in 2017 and offers an outdoor pool with expansive foyer.

Fashionistas and photographers are already anticipating the opening of SKYE Suites Green Square in coming months, which already has one of Sydney's most instagrammable rooftop pools on an open-air podium level that has views all the way to the city. A recent photo shoot with Alona shows it off in its best form. The building Infinity by Crown Group with its unique looped shape has already caught the attention of the world, winning several awards, and was also named one of the world's best projects at the 2017 Australia Property Congress.

SKYE Suites Green Square guests will also have access to the exciting new retail and dining precinct at ground level, where there are plenty of Insta-worthy moments with a host of new restaurants and cafes. It will soon host Butcher and the Farmer, Makoto Japanese, Bashan, Nam2, Gong Cha and Social Society. There will also be Miracle's new flagship Asian supermarket, a hairdresser and a nail salon.

"Guest's preferences are changing quickly so as hotel designs - at Crown Group, we always endeavor to design world's best hotels with innovation, creativity and passion," Crown Group's General Manager –-Hotels, Ben Nesbitt said. "We wanted to create an inspired destination with our SKYE Suites, where our guests can experience something unique and special, the most instagrammable lobbies, swimming pools, hotel apartments and impressive new retail precincts."

"Infinity by Crown Group has extraordinary outdoor spaces with sweeping views from the Blue Mountains all the way to Sydney CBD, from the pool area. Those who book will have access to the newest and most exciting venue in Sydney, with the ability to really wow their social media followers with an amazingly beautiful new architectural space that forms the ideal photo opportunity."

SKYE Suites Sydney, CBD

The hotel has 73 luxury serviced apartments, offering a luxury five-star urban resort experience in the heart of the city.

Featuring an Insta-worthy lobby, indoor Ice Cave-themed swimming pool and excellent gym, SKYE Suites Sydney is situated within the 25-story residential apartment tower Arc by Crown Group designed by globally renowned architect Koichi Takada.

The global icon forms a striking addition to Sydney's skyline, with its distinctive heritage-look red brick façade at street level and 59 striking white arches that envelop the glass and steel upper levels and the rooftop garden.

SKYE Suites Parramatta

Crown Group's first boutique serviced apartment offering, SKYE Suites Parramatta situated within the multi-award winning mixed-use development, V by Crown Group.

V by Crown Group itself is an iconic Sydney landmark. Designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects, the striking tower houses a diverse mix of 514 residence apartments and 72 luxury hotel suites along with architecturally designed indoor and outdoor spaces.

All hotel guests will have access to the Crown Group's signature resort-style facilities including 25m outdoor swimming pool, gym, expansive foyer, conference rooms, vibrant alfresco dining, retail piazza and Nick and Nora's rooftop bar.

SKYE Suites Green Square

SKYE Suites Green Square, designed by world-renowned interior designer and TV judge, Juliet Ashworth, is the third luxury serviced apartment hotel, set to open its door to Sydneysiders early this year.

The hotel will form part of the $575 million landmark development Infinity by Crown Group, a striking 20-storey building with unique looped shape, designed by the visionary Koichi Takada Architects.

Besides plush new hotel rooms and lobby, residents of Infinity by Crown Group will also have access to Crown Group's signature resort-style facilities including an open-air pool, rooftop gardens with city views and a sky lounge with stunning views all the way to the city, a spa, gym, music room with a baby-grand piano and a private cinema.

Guests who book via skyehotels.com.au will receive complimentary mini during their stay, available at SKYE Suites Parramatta and Sydney.

For more information and to book a stay, please visit http://www.skyehotels.com.au or contact us by email: info@skyehotels.com.au.

Media Interviews

Crown Group's General Manager – Hotels, Ben Nesbitt is available for interviews on request.

About Crown Group

Crown Group Holdings (Crown Group) is a leading Australian property group specialising in property development, property investment and serviced apartments. The company was co-founded by architect Mr. Iwan Sunito and engineer Mr. Paul Sathio with its first project in 1996.

Crown Group has successfully completed major developments in Sydney's best locations including Bondi, Bondi Junction, Parramatta, Ashfield, Epping, Homebush, Newington, Pennant Hills and Rhodes and most recently the 25-storey Arc by Crown Group in Sydney CBD and 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's Best Projects Infinity by Crown Group in Green Square.

Today, Crown Group boasts a portfolio of six major projects under development and in the pipeline. It is currently developing three major projects in the Sydney area: the $500 million five tower precinct Mastery by Crown Group in Waterloo being developed with Mitsubishi Jisho Residence; Waterfall by Crown Group in Waterloo; and Eastlakes Liveby Crown Group the most exciting new address in the Eastern Suburbs.

Crown Group launched SKYE Suites in Parramatta in August 2017 and SKYE Suites Sydney in October 2018. It is due to open SKYE Suites Green Square (Sydney) soon.

www.crowngroup.com.au

Awards

Crown Group has been awarded more than 30 high-profile industry awards including 2019 Master Builders Association (MBA) NSW Excellence in Construction Awards Best Use of Steel, Best Use of Brick and Best Mixed-Use Development; 2019 Architecture MasterPrize in Mixed Use; 2019 Architizer A+Awards Jury Vote and Popular Choice Awards; 2019 HIA–CSR Australian Housing Awards Best Apartment Complex; 2019 MBA Best Commercial Pool and Best Commercial Spa; 2019 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW Awards for Excellence in High-Density Development; 2018 Property Guru Best Condo Development and 2015 International Property Awards Best Residential Development Australia, for Arc by Crown Group; 2019 Urban Developer Awards Excellence in Marketing for Mastery by Crown Group; 2019 UDIA NSW Awards for Excellence commendations for Arc and Mastery by Crown Group; 2019 International Property Awards Winner Development Marketing Australia for Eastlakes Live by Crown Group; 2018 UDIA NSW Best Mixed-Use Development and 2016 International Property Awards Best Residential High Rise Architecture Australia for V by Crown Group Parramatta; 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's Best Projects for Infinity by Crown Group; 2017 Master Builders Association NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Skye by Crown Group; 2015 MBA NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Viking by Crown Group Waterloo and 2014 UDIA NSW President's award – considered one of the highest property development accolades in Australia – for the seven-tower, resort-style development Top Ryde City Living.

For the past two years, SKYE Suites Sydney won the Best Tech Hotel award and SKYE Suites Parramatta earned a Highly Commended for Best Serviced Apartment Property at the HM Awards 2018 & 2019.

www.crowngroup.com.au/industry-recognition/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200317/2753692-1

SOURCE Crown Group