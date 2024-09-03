03.09.2024 08:30:00

Syensqo 2025 Financial Calendar

Syensqo 2025 Financial Calendar

Brussels, Belgium – September 3, 2024 - 08:30 CET

Syensqo today publishes its 2025 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly. 

EventDate
Full year 2024 earnings February 24, 2025
Ordinary General Shareholders’ MeetingMay 6, 2025
First quarter 2025 earnings May 15, 2025
First half year 2025 earnings July 31, 2025
First nine months 2025 earnings November 6, 2025


Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings’ season.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo 

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates. 
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations Resources

Contacts

Investors & AnalystsMedia 
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989

Bisser Alexandrov
+33 607 635 280

investor.relations@syensqo.com
Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07

media.relations@syensqo.com
 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Syensqo SA-NVmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Syensqo SA-NVmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Syensqo SA-NV 72,96 -1,03% Syensqo SA-NV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor Handelsstart im Minus -- DAX dürfte mit herben Abschlägen eröffnen -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer - Nikkei bricht ein
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsstart am Mittwoch Verluste verbuchen. An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen