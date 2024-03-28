|
28.03.2024 00:30:23
Syensqo launches Transfoamer product line, the mining industry’s first “switchable” frothers
Syensqo, previously part of Solvay group, has launched its Transfoamer product line, the first frother innovation in more than 65 years. Well suited for coarse particle recovery, Transfoamer frothers are based on a novel technology that changes froth strength in response to pH, leading to more efficient copper recovery from even the most challenging ores, a critical need as copper demand grows in response to electrification and the energy transition.“As ore grades decline, many mining companies are grinding coarser particles to push tonnage or save energy,” Ricardo Capanema, Syensqo’s business development director, Mining Solutions, said in a press release.“Mines often use a blend of strong and weak frothers, which results in a steady froth but prevents the frother from performing at peak potential,” he said. “Our new single-frother solution addresses this limitation and overfrothing issues common in the cleaner stage.”Transfoamer frothers start as strong and robust frothers in the rougher circuit. Then, in response to pH, they “switch” to weaker frothers in the cleaner circuit, where less froth is needed. This property is particularly attractive for use in bulk copper and molybdenum flotation.For more challenging ore types, Transfoamer frothers can be further tailored with the Syensqo Cube connected dosing unit to optimize efficiency and recovery. Additionally, Transfoamer frothers do not build up or recirculate, which improves circuit stability.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
