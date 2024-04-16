Syensqo releases inaugural 2023 annual integrated report

Brussels, April 16, 2024

Syensqo has published its inaugural 2023 annual integrated report today giving its stakeholders a comprehensive and integrated overview of the company's strategy, business activities and performance for the year.

The report includes the company’s financial and extra-financials statements, including its environment and societal performance as well as its governance, remuneration and risk management practices. More than just a simple report, the 2023 annual integrated report highlights Syensqo's deep roots as well as its bold ambitions for the future.

"2023 was a landmark year for Syensqo and I am proud of our achievements,” said Dr. Ilham Kadri, Syensqo CEO. "With the overwhelming support of 99.53% of Solvay’s shareholders, we successfully completed our separation in December, while meeting our full year EBITDA target and further strengthening our balance sheet. This was all achieved in the context of a volatile macroeconomic and business environment. We also used our strong cash generation to accelerate the pace of our capital investments in key strategic technologies and platforms, aligned with our mid-term targets.”

"As an innovation leader, our newly gained independence is opening up a wide range of possibilities for accelerating profitable growth, better serving our customers and unlocking value.”

The full 2023 report is posted in the Financials section of the Syensqo website. A European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) as required by EU Regulation 2019/815 is also available for download.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.





