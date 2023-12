Syensqo successfully launched on Euronext





The company starts its journey as one of the largest publicly traded specialty companies in the world, focused on innovation and growth

Brussels, December 11, 2023 - 9:30 CET

Today, Syensqo announces the successful listing of its shares on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris under ticker SYENS. After the successful completion of the spin-off from Solvay, the listing marks a historical milestone as the company embarks on an exciting, innovation-driven journey focused on delivering superior growth and value creation.

Syensqo’s unique portfolio of market leading solutions addresses environmental and social challenges, through electrification, lightweighting, connectivity, resource efficiency, serving a healthier quality of life for all. In addition, Syensqo is at the heart of the transition towards a net-zero economy, which is expected to drive new sources of value and support the company’s long-term growth.

With more than 13,000 employees and activities spread across the world (with 41% of FY2022 net sales in the Americas, 36% in Asia-Pacific and 23% Europe), Syensqo’s long-term ambition is to be the prime innovation partner for its customers, growing on average at around two times the rate of its main end markets, while further improving its best-in-class margin and returns.

Upon listing, Syensqo has 105,876,417 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying one voting right. The Syensqo share price started its journey at a value of € 90 at market open (9.00 am CET), which corresponds to a market capitalization of € 9.53 billion.

"We are thrilled to begin our journey on Euronext,” said Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO. "With SYENS in both our name and ticker, we are now officially launched as a science company, one of the largest publicly traded specialty companies in the world. Born from a rich heritage, vision and track record of science, innovation and disruption, we are uniquely exposed to secular megatrends that will accelerate our long-term growth and are dedicated to having a meaningful impact on our planet.

With our customers at the heart of everything we do, we are ready to discover and unleash breakthrough technologies that will extend our leadership position and as the benchmark for innovation, we will redefine the boundaries of what is possible in materials and consumer applications.”

Syensqo is expected to be included in major stock market indices such as BEL20, Stoxx Europe 600, MSCI Europe, FTSE Russell, among others, subject to the timing of each individual index review.





