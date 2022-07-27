Symbiont Announces Appointment of Ann Neidenbach to Board of Directors

Addition of Accomplished Technology Leader Highlight's Symbiont's Fintech Leadership

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbiont, Inc., a technology pioneer solving complex global finance problems using enterprise blockchain solutions, today announced the appointment of Ann Neidenbach to Symbiont's Board of Directors. She joins current Board members Daniel Gallagher, Shivan Govindan, Jack Markell, and Duncan Niederauer. Symbiont also announced that Todd Ruppert has concurrently stepped down from his Board role and thanks him for his contributions and leadership during the past few years as a Board Director.

Ms. Neidenbach brings more than three decades of experience as a seasoned technology executive serving in leadership positions at global financial services organizations, including exchanges, banks, and brokerages. Most recently, Ann served as Chief Information Officer of Capital Markets and Global Head of LSEG Technology for the London Stock Exchange Group. Prior to that, she held fintech leadership roles at Cowen, BNY Convergex, Nasdaq and Citi.

Mark Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Symbiont, "We are delighted to welcome an executive of Ann's stature to our Board of Directors. Her global technology domain expertise will strengthen our capital markets financial technology focus during this crucial next stage of our development, and we are delighted to embark on this new phase with her."

"On behalf of our entire Board and the Symbiont team, I would also like to thank Todd Ruppert for his dedication and valuable counsel on our Board throughout his tenure," he added.

Symbiont Board Director, Ann Neidenbach commented, "Symbiont has been a true technology visionary and leader since its inception with a clear first mover advantage in the digital assets and enterprise blockchain arena. I'm honored to serve on its Board along with valued industry colleagues as Symbiont accelerates its mission to increase efficiencies with their innovative technology platform focused on modernizing and replacing antiquated systems and workflows to reduce operational risk across financial institutions."

Ms. Neidenbach currently serves on the Board of technology, software, data, and analytic services firm Pico. Previously, she has served on the Boards of the Borsa Italiana and MTS, LSEG's fixed income market. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Information Systems from Whitman School of Management at Syracuse and received the Waters Technology Woman of the Year Award in 2020.

About Symbiont

Symbiont is a leading technology company focused on solving complex global finance problems using a novel enterprise blockchain solution. An early pioneer of smart contracts and distributed ledger technologies, Symbiont's Assembly™ blockchain is the first enterprise platform developed to remove operational friction from the life cycle of financial instruments, while enabling real-time data sharing with optimal security and privacy. Founded in New York with a global footprint, Symbiont is composed of a team of capital markets experts and engineers located all over the world with the common goal of creating market efficiencies to power the next generation of financial market innovation.

To learn more about Symbiont, please visit symbiont.io or contact the team at info@symbiont.io.

