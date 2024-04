Symbotic Stock Still Has 37% Upside After Its Big Surge, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Over the past 18 months or so, artificial intelligence (AI) has come into its own, and companies at the cutting edge of this technology have experienced soaring demand for their products and services. One such company is Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), which is leading the charge for AI-powered warehouse solutions.The stock is already up 69% over the past year, but one Wall Street analyst believes Symbotic stock still has a significant upside.Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained an outperform (buy) rating on Symbotic stock while raising his price target to $60, which represents a potential upside for investors over the next 12 months or so of roughly 37% compared to the current price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel