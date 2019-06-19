Symmetry Financial Group Purchases Former Beacon Mill Site

SWANNANOA, N.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Financial Group, the fastest growing insurance marketing organization in the country, has announced its purchase of the former Beacon Mill site in Swannanoa. The 42-acre site is located on Whitson Avenue, across the street from the company's current headquarters.

This acquisition builds upon Symmetry Financial Group's growth and investment in the community. The company was founded in 2003 and has since grown to employ over 50 staff at its corporate office to support its national pool of over 3,000 agents.

"This investment represents an opportunity to honor the history of Swannanoa, all while investing in the future to support local businesses," said Casey Watkins, co-owner and co-founder of Symmetry Financial Group.

Development plans include a new office space for the company, with plans to break ground in 2020. There are ongoing discussions in place regarding a recently proposed family-friendly indoor sports complex. Additionally, the site has potential for retail, commercial and recreational uses.

The site was originally home to the Beacon Manufacturing Company, which, at its peak, employed over 2,000 people. The Beacon Mill was once the largest blanket manufacturer in the world and multiple generations of Swannanoa Valley residents worked at the mill from 1936 until its closure in 2002.

"As we move forward with development, we aim to incorporate architectural elements that will honor the history of the Beacon Mill and what it means to the community," Watkins adds.

Watkins and Brandon Ellison, two of the three owners of Symmetry Financial Group, also own Native Kitchen and Social Pub, which sits adjacent to the mill site.

Symmetry Financial Group offers life insurance solutions to families across the nation. With the unique ability to shop over 30 of the top-rated carriers, Symmetry Financial Group provides customized coverage options such as life insurance, mortgage protection, critical illness insurance, disability insurance, retirement protection and more. Symmetry Financial Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for the last three years in a row. They have also been recognized as having a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine for the last two years in a row.

SOURCE Symmetry Financial Group