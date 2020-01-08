Symmetry Surgical, Inc. Acquires The O.R. Company

Acquisition strengthens Symmetry's commitment to deliver best-in-class, cost-effective solutions

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Surgical, Inc. ("Symmetry"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of The O.R. Company. The O.R. Company develops, manufactures, and markets high quality, innovative surgical devices from niche consumables to proprietary surgical instruments for minimally invasive and open surgery.

The acquisition complements Symmetry's existing instrumentation portfolio and expands its minimally invasive surgical instrument offering with products that have high clinical acceptance and strong price positions in the market. By integrating The O.R. Company portfolio of market leading devices and technologies into the Symmetry family of trusted brands, Symmetry strengthens its commitment to deliver best in class products and cost-effective solutions that have a meaningful impact to patient care, specifically, in laparoscopy and gynecological procedures.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome the outstanding O.R. Company team to Symmetry Surgical. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to helping our customers deliver the highest quality care while reducing costs through our best in class surgical products and solutions portfolio," said Brian Straeb, CEO Symmetry Surgical.

About Symmetry Surgical, Inc.

Symmetry Surgical, Inc. is a surgical instrumentation and solutions company with a rich legacy of trusted brands, quality, innovation, and customer service – supporting all surgical specialties and sites of care. Symmetry Surgical is dedicated to developing and delivering high-quality, innovative surgical instruments that address clinicians' needs and improve patients' lives. The portfolio of trusted brands includes: BOOKWALTER®, BOVIE®, GREENBERG®, OLSEN®, SYMMETRY®, SYMMETRY SHARP KERRISON®, FLASH PAK®, CLASSIC®, CLASSIC PLUS®, SECTO®, QUAD-LOCK®, RAPIDCLEAN®, MAGNAFREE®, MIDAS TOUCH®, MICROSECT®, ULTRA INSTRUMENTS®, MULTIPAK®, ACCESS SURGICAL®, RILEY MEDICAL®, TRANSPAK®, OPTI-LENGTH®, BOOKWALTER ROTILT®, AND SYMMETRY ACCESS™.

The Symmetry team is focused on its mission of Elevating Surgery for Life and actively pursuing its vision of Playing a Vital Role in Every Surgical Procedure Worldwide.

About The O.R. Company

The O.R. Company develops, supplies, and markets high quality, innovative surgical devices from niche consumables to proprietary surgical instruments for minimally invasive and open surgery.

The company is headquartered in the USA and Australia and its products are sold and supported through a network of partners in the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, and a direct sales force in Australia. The ORC product offering includes uterine manipulation, trans-vaginal access, scope management, sterile field management, minimal invasive surgery, and insufflation consumables with key innovations in laparoscopic gynecological specialties.

