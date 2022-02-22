SymphonyAI Appoints Silicon Valley Leader as Chief People Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI software solutions for strategic industries, announced today that Jennifer Trzepacz has joined the company as chief people officer.

Trzepacz will lead the global HR strategy and build the SymphonyAI culture, critical components of SymphonyAI's evolution as an integrated enterprise AI company delivering solutions to multiple sectors, including retail, CPG, financial services, manufacturing, media, federal, and IT operations.

"The talented people of SymphonyAI are what make us and our customers successful. Our AI solutions deliver great value to organizations as diverse as leading retailers, media companies, banks, industrial manufacturers, and federal agencies, and this is directly due to the skills and dedication of our employees," said SymphonyAI CEO Sanjay Dhawan. "Jennifer's track record and leadership attracting and building cohesive teams in high-growth technology companies is a foundation that will help us continue to scale."

"SymphonyAI's approach to enterprise AI software makes it a tech company unlike any other in the space. Offering industry-specific solutions that deliver rapid results is how we win – and the teams that support the development of those results are central to continued growth and innovation," said Trzepacz. "SymphonyAI's vertical businesses have a remarkable ability to replicate success across industries. As we continue to scale, I look forward to uncovering and developing company-wide practices that support those teams in their ongoing achievements."

Trzepacz joins SymphonyAI from Wildcat Venture Partners, where she was an HR operating partner for over twenty B2B and B2B2C technology portfolio companies. Previously, she was the executive vice president of HR and business operations at Rocket Fuel, Inc. a role she took on following the AI-driven predictive marketing SaaS platform's 2013 IPO. Before that, Trzepacz held talent leadership positions with Salesforce, Yahoo, and LivingSocial, among other fast-growing technology companies.

Trzepacz's appointment follows SymphonyAI's executive announcements of Sanjay Dhawan as CEO in January, Wayne Kimber as CFO, and Vijay Raghavendra as CTO in December.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, approaching 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

Contact: Chris Gale at Chris@GaleStrategies.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symphonyai-appoints-silicon-valley-leader-as-chief-people-officer-301486693.html

SOURCE SymphonyAI