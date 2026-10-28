Symrise Q3 Organic Sales Growth At 5.3%; Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Symrise (SY1.DE) reported Group sales of 1.31 billion euros in the third quarter, compared with 1.22 billion euros in the prior-year quarter. Organic sales growth was 5.3% in third quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, Group sales totaled 3.85 billion euros, compared with 3.78 billion euros in the prior-year period, representing organic sales growth of 3.0%.

Symrise reaffirmed full-year 2026 outlook. Organic sales growth is projected in a range of 2% to 4%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% to 22.5%. Symrise expects organic sales growth near the midpoint of the guidance range. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the lower half of the guidance range.

At last close on Xetra exchange, Symrise shares were trading at 100.05 euros.

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