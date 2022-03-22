|
22.03.2022 14:26:11
Symrise Submits Binding Offer To Acquire SFA Romani; Announces Full Acquisition Of Groupe Neroli
(RTTNews) - Symrise (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) said it has submitted a binding offer to acquire 100% of R. Romani - Société Française d'Aromatiques or SFA Romani, a family-owned fragrance house specialized in high-end fine fragrance products. The company would acquire SFA Romani from its current owners, the Romani-Caruso family, Keensight Capital and Sofipaca.
Symrise also submitted a binding offer to fully acquire Neroli Invest DL or Groupe Neroli. Last November, the company had announced a joint venture with Groupe Neroli. Now, it decided to fully acquire the shares.
"These two acquisitions represent another step forward in strengthening Symrise's fine fragrance business and are fully in line with our strategic objective to accelerate our growth in this business area", said Ricardo Omori, Global SVP Fine Fragrance of Symrise AG.
