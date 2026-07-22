Synaptics Aktie
WKN: 529873 / ISIN: US87157D1090
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22.07.2026 02:18:47
Synaptics Is Leaning Into IoT. Its Strategy Officer Kept $7 Million in Stock
Satish Ganesan, who serves as a senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), disposed of 1,465 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.05); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($114.05).Synaptics Incorporated is a global semiconductor solutions provider with $1.2 billion in TTM revenue, specializing in human-machine interface and connectivity technologies that enhance user experience across mobile and computing platforms. The company leverages its expertise in audio processing, video transmission, and display connectivity to address evolving demands in consumer electronics. With a market capitalization of $4.5 billion and a one-year stock price appreciation of about 70%, Synaptics demonstrates strong market recognition, though recent profitability pressures warrant monitoring of operational efficiency and margin recovery initiatives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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