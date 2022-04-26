Syncarpha Capital Turns Rocco Landfill Into An Operational Solar Array (Tewksbury, MA)

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncarpha Capital , a New York-based, full-service solar developer, owner and operator of commercial and utility scale photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems is proud to announce that they have received PTO (permission to operate) for their Tewksbury, MA Landfill project On February 18, 2022. The 50-acre Sutton Brook Disposal Area also known as "Rocco Landfill" now hosts a 3.6MW DC/2.8 MW AC ballast-mounted solar array, providing clean energy to the City of Everett, Tufts University and local National Grid residents through their Community Solar program.

Array 1 - located in the former Garage Storage Area (900 modules)

Array 2 - located on the Northern Lobe of the Landfill (4,410 modules)

Array 3 - located on the Southern Lobe of the Landfill (3,420 modules).

The PV modules will be supported by galvanized steel and aluminum brackets mounted on precast concrete foundation ballasts. The system will be connected to the National Grid electric utility grid and includes an approximately 2.0-megawatt alternating current (MWAC) battery storage system.

"We are very excited to bring this project online. It's great we are able to make a positive impact on the grid while also repurposing an environmentally encumbered tract of land" says Graeme Dutkowsky, VP of Construction - Syncarpha Capital. "There were many challenges encountered along the way and it wouldn't have been possible to overcome them without open lines of communication and cooperation among all project stakeholders."

National Grid residential customers are encouraged to sign up with Syncarpha Community Solar and receive guaranteed savings of up to 10% on their electric bill.

About Syncarpha Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, Syncarpha Capital is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated to developing, acquiring, financing, owning and operating distributed- and utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems across North America. Partnering with experienced developers, installers, engineers, and EPC contractors, and working closely with its customers, Syncarpha designs and builds on-site solar systems for municipalities, utilities, and businesses – as well as developing community shared solar solutions for consumers and commercial customers.

