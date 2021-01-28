Synchronicity Sets the Quality Gold Standard in CBD Hemp Industry Earning ISO 9001-2015 Certification

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchronicity Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil announced today the successful completion of audits for ISO 9001:2015, an international quality management certification – excelling the company's current GMP certified manufacturing facility to a higher standard set by the FDA. Synchronicity is the first and only non-pharmaceutical hemp oil producer to earn this certification type across all business units - from growing and sourcing to bottling and distributing to consumers. This commitment to quality underscores Synchronicity's unique position in the marketplace by establishing trust with consumers.

With over 3,500 CBD brands operating in the United States without FDA regulations for the production and packaging of dietary supplements or food containing CBD, there is no quality standard in the industry, leaving consumers and retail partners to determine on their own without parameters in place. Synchronicity's mission is to set the quality standard in the industry across all business practices. By understanding the FDA's process in their guideline's development, and partnering with retailers to educate consumers, the company's orientation ultimately provides consumers with the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil.

"This type of certification from the ISO demonstrates Synchronicity's leadership role in the industry and steadfast dedication to best practices and production of the highest quality products from plant to bottle to you," said CEO Andrew Campbell. "Our entire organization has embraced a culture of compliance and invested the time and resources across all facets of our business. We believe in compliance to demonstrate quality and are committed to delivering the highest quality products to both our consumers and retail partners."

From plant to bottle to human - Synchronicity pushes industry boundaries and goes above and beyond bringing together passion and expertise to deliver the highest quality products. This certification of superior leadership sets a precedent for other companies in the space and will impact consumer purchasing decisions, as Synchronicity is now set apart in a crowded industry.

For more information visit: Synchronicityhempoil.com

ABOUT ISO

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is "an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 164 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges." More at www.iso.org.

ISO creates standards but does not certify companies.

ABOUT SYNCHRONICITY

Synchronicity™ is the highest quality, full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products on the market. We've spent over 20 years perfecting and hand-pressing our patent-pending Hemp plants to make Synchronicity -- the most phytonutrient-dense Hemp Oil available, helping consumers achieve balanced wellness. We're passionate about your health, which is why we have a hand in every aspect of production from the farm to your body. We're a leader in purity and safety and are committed to sustainable and transparent farming practices while consistently testing our hemp oils through third-party labs.

Synchronicity's Current Certifications:

ISO 9001/2015 - International Quality Standard, Certified By NSF

- International Quality Standard, Certified By NSF ISO 22716 - International Cosmetics Standard, Certified By SGS

- International Cosmetics Standard, Certified By SGS ANSI 173 - American National GMP Standard, Certified By NSF (Covers CFR 111, CFR 117, FSMA)

- American National GMP Standard, Certified By NSF (Covers CFR 111, CFR 117, FSMA) GMP Certified - FDA, USDA Standard, Certified By SGS (Covers CFR 111,CFR 117, FSMA)

Media Inquiries:

Synchronicity@thedooronline.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchronicity-sets-the-quality-gold-standard-in-cbd-hemp-industry-earning-iso-9001-2015-certification-301217686.html

SOURCE Synchronicity