03.08.2022 22:10:00
Synchronoss to Power Telkomsigma’s Launch of Two New Premium Personal Cloud Solutions in Indonesia
Incoming University Students Throughout Indonesia Will Receive a Free Floudrive Personal Cloud Account; A Premium Floudrive Account Will Also Be Available to 170 Million Telkomsel Mobile Customers
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced the official rollout of two new premium personal cloud solutions offered by Telkomsigma, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, the country’s largest telecom operator. Following the agreement in November, Telkomsigma is now making its Floudrive service, powered by Synchronoss Personal Cloud, available to university students and Telkomsel mobile customers.
As the IT Services and Data Center arm of Telkomsel, Telkomsigma is utilizing the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform for its Floudrive service, offering a reliable and intuitive cloud storage experience with the ability to backup and restore digital content, including photos, video, texts, and other files. To ensure compliance with Indonesia’s data storage laws, Synchronoss has partnered with Alibaba, leveraging their in-country IT infrastructure.
Beginning in September, Telkomsigma will offer incoming university students a free Floudrive account that includes 50 gigabytes of cloud storage, which can be used to backup all digital content as well as share files and photos. The free bundle is the first of its kind and offered through select universities in Indonesia. Additionally, Telkomsigma will offer a premium version of Floudrive to 170 million Telkomsel mobile customers. The premium service will include 100 gigabytes of storage.
"We are excited to rollout these two new premium personal cloud solutions that leverage the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform, especially within the universities, which is an industry-first,” said Tanto Suratno, Director of Business and Sales, Telkomsigma. "The combination of Synchronoss and Alibaba will enable us to keep pace with the millions of subscribers that will take advantage of our free and premium Floudrive services.”
"Telkomsigma, Telkomsel, and Telkom Indonesia understand the unique market opportunity to deliver personal cloud solutions that will enable a broad range of digital services to subscribers throughout Indonesia,” said Patrick Doran, Chief Technology Officer at Synchronoss. "Knowing that local data sovereignty is a critical customer requirement, we certified our technology platform on the Alibaba Cloud platform, delivering a white-label personal cloud solution that is secure, reliable, scalable, and in-country.”
Leading Tier One service providers utilize Synchronoss Personal Cloud, Synchronoss Email Suite, or both to manage more than 250 million subscribers worldwide, storing and managing more than 142 petabytes of data.
About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.
