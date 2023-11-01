Synchrony and GreatWater 360 Auto Care Partner on New Financing Program

GreatWater Customers will Gain Access to Affordable Payments through Synchrony's Promotional Finance Options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced a new partnership with GreatWater 360 Auto Care to provide customers multiple customized financing options to help pay for maintenance and repairs of their vehicles. Through this partnership, GreatWater 360 Auto Care joins the Synchrony Car Care network, enabling GreatWater customers to use its private label credit card at all GreatWater locations in the U.S. as well as the more than one million gas stations and auto parts and service businesses nationwide.

As part of Synchrony's Car Care network, GreatWater cardholders will benefit from a full suite of features and benefits that includes:

A dedicated payment option for both planned and unexpected automotive costs, including tires and wheels, parts and accessories and larger maintenance and repairs

The ability to use their credit card for related transportation expenses, including gas, EV charging, parking, car washes and detailing, rideshares and taxis, car rentals, tolls, insurance, and more

Six months promotional financing on purchases of $199 or more every day, as well as exclusive cardholder discounts

Thanks to Synchrony's prequalification process, GreatWater customers can now determine their credit eligibility and credit limits within seconds, with no impact on their credit scores. Synchrony's digital application process, available both on-line and in GreatWater locations, empowers consumers to securely apply for credit via their mobile devices and gain instant access to credit upon approval.

"Our collaboration with Synchrony will help us reach a broader set of customers," said Jim Dykstra, CEO of GreatWater 360 Auto Care. "With the ability to use the new GreatWater credit card for routine maintenance, emergency service needs and numerous other auto expenses, we're empowering our customers to take control of their vehicle maintenance like never before – all on a budget."

"With this partnership, GreatWater is making financing more accessible to their customers," said Keith Mait, SVP and Auto Leader, Synchrony. "Our partnership not only offers their customers the ability to finance services at their shops, but it also gives them the security of knowing they can pay for a wide range of other car care related expenses at over one million locations across the country."

About GreatWater 360 Auto Care

With beginnings as a small group of local auto repair shops in Hudsonville, MI, GreatWater 360 Auto Care is expanding throughout the Midwest with locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Kentucky, Iowa and Texas. Their guiding purpose is to help keep their customers on the road through quality service, honesty, integrity, and fair pricing. Each shop is locally managed with certified technicians that live in the communities they service. To learn more about GreatWater 360 Auto Care, visit www.greatwater360autocare.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

