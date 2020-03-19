Synchrony and the Synchrony Foundation Commit $5 Million to Support Hunger Relief Organizations, Communities in Coronavirus Response

STAMFORD, Conn., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) and the Synchrony Foundation announced a commitment of $5 million to support hunger-relief organizations and local communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this time of crisis, we must all work together to overcome challenges," said Margaret Keane, CEO of Synchrony and President of the Synchrony Foundation. "Synchrony is committed to serving our employees, partners, and customers and to supporting communities in their greatest hour of need. We're all in this together, and by uniting to help protect the nation's most vulnerable and bring empathy into our actions, we will get to a better day and a stronger future."

Coronavirus has impacted vulnerable populations, including the aging population and low-income families. To support families and communities facing hunger, Synchrony will donate $1.5 million to be allocated to national hunger relief non-profits, including Feeding America's® COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country support affected communities and Meals on Wheels America to ensure older adults continue to receive the vital lifeline they need.

The company will commit the remaining $3.5 million to local organizations to tackle long-term needs in hard-hit communities as the outbreak unfolds.

Synchrony's philanthropic initiative called Families that Work, provides grant support to non-profits that are making a difference in the lives of low- and moderate-income working families, tackling challenges such as economic security, family homelessness, and out-of-school care.

