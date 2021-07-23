+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
23.07.2021 00:24:00

Synchrony Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, payable on August 12, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock").  Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock.  The dividend of approximately $14.06 per share (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share) is payable on August 16, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contacts

Investor Relations:                                                        

Kathryn Miller    
(203) 585-6291

Jennifer Church
(203) 585-6508                                            

InvestorRelations@syf.com                                           

Media Relations:
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802
susan.bishopmangino@syf.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-announces-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-22-per-share-301339930.html

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

Nachrichten zu Synchrony Financialmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Synchrony Financialmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Synchrony Financial 39,62 -0,83% Synchrony Financial

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- ATX beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag fester, während auch der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. An der Wall Street waren kleine Gewinne zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen