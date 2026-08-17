Synchrony Financial Aktie
WKN DE: A117UJ / ISIN: US87165B1035
|
18.08.2026 00:04:27
Synchrony Financial Partners With OpenAI To Enable In-Chat Shopping
(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF), the credit card issuer for brands including Amazon, Walmart and Lowe's, is working with OpenAI to allow consumers to make purchases directly through ChatGPT using their Synchrony store cards.
The partnership represents an early effort by a major U.S. consumer lender to integrate credit, payments and rewards into an AI chatbot. Synchrony is working to embed its private-label cards within ChatGPT, although the integration is expected to take months as the company coordinates with its retail partners.
The initiative comes as OpenAI expands its push into agentic commerce. The company has also partnered with Visa and Stripe to support in-chat transactions, while Synchrony is exploring similar integrations with Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini.
Synchrony also plans to launch a ChatGPT plugin allowing users to browse marketplace deals, promotional financing and partner offers. The company is separately deploying OpenAI's latest AI models internally to accelerate product development.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Synchrony Financial
Analysen zu Synchrony Financial
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Synchrony Financial
|69,66
|-0,43%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX zeigte sich im Montagshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Verluste. Auch an der Wall Street ging es abwärts. Käufer prägten zum Wochenstart den Markt in Fernost.