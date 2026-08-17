Synchrony Financial Aktie

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WKN DE: A117UJ / ISIN: US87165B1035

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18.08.2026 00:04:27

Synchrony Financial Partners With OpenAI To Enable In-Chat Shopping

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF), the credit card issuer for brands including Amazon, Walmart and Lowe's, is working with OpenAI to allow consumers to make purchases directly through ChatGPT using their Synchrony store cards.

The partnership represents an early effort by a major U.S. consumer lender to integrate credit, payments and rewards into an AI chatbot. Synchrony is working to embed its private-label cards within ChatGPT, although the integration is expected to take months as the company coordinates with its retail partners.

The initiative comes as OpenAI expands its push into agentic commerce. The company has also partnered with Visa and Stripe to support in-chat transactions, while Synchrony is exploring similar integrations with Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini.

Synchrony also plans to launch a ChatGPT plugin allowing users to browse marketplace deals, promotional financing and partner offers. The company is separately deploying OpenAI's latest AI models internally to accelerate product development.

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