19.04.2023 12:05:04

Synchrony Financial Q1 Income Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $590 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $922 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $4.05 billion from $3.79 billion last year.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $590 Mln. vs. $922 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $4.05 Bln vs. $3.79 Bln last year.

