18.07.2023 12:06:05
Synchrony Financial Q2 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $559 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $793 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $559 Mln. vs. $793 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.24
