02.01.2024 14:00:00

Synchrony to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 23, 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its fourth quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.investors.synchrony.com, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  A conference call to discuss Synchrony's results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners."  We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences.  We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations                                                         
Kathryn Miller                                                  
(203) 585-6291
kathryn.miller@syf.com 

Media Relations
Lisa Lanspery
(203) 585-6143                         
lisa.lanspery@syf.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-january-23-2024-302021224.html

SOURCE Synchrony

