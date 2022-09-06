|
06.09.2022 14:00:00
Synchrony to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).
A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.
About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice.
For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Kathryn Miller
(203) 585-6291
Media Relations
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-to-participate-in-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301615028.html
SOURCE Synchrony
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Synchrony Financialmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Synchrony Financialmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Synchrony Financial
|32,13
|3,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. In Fernost schlossen die wichtigsten Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.