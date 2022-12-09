Syncona: Autolus' FELIX Trial Of Obe-cel Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Syncona Ltd said its portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics Plc (AUTL), has announced that the phase II FELIX clinical trial of obe-cel in relapsed/refractory adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia patients has met its primary endpoint at interim analysis. This has triggered a $35 million payment from Blackstone Life Sciences, with Autolus also announcing an additional $35 million payment from Blackstone as a result of the completion of planned activities supporting the obe-cel manufacturing process.

Autolus plans to present the results from the FELIX trial at a medical conference in mid-2023, with longer follow up planned to be reported at the end of 2023.

Christian Itin, CEO of Autolus, said: "We look forward to supplementing this interim data with longer follow up data to more fully explore the clinical benefit of obe-cel, and to work towards the submission of a Biologics License Application by the end of 2023 to the U.S. FDA."

