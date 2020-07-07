Syncro's Next-Gen MSP Platform Sees Massive Growth in 2020

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent studies, the growth of the Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) software space is experiencing vast changes in 2020. With the bulk of MSPs finding segregated RMMs and PSAs too difficult to manage, they are turning toward the new generation of MSP platforms like SyncroMSP, who offer a completely unified solution that breaks free of the per-endpoint pricing of first-generation MSP platforms.

Syncro is leading the movement of next-gen MSP platforms that are combining all of the solutions that MSPs need in one intuitive dashboard. This enables MSPs to make more money while spending less on onboarding, paid consultants, and training their employees. They claim that you can migrate your entire fleet of customers and assets in less than a day. That means you don't have to attend a university to be competent in their platform.

Syncro's unique platform was designed from the ground up for MSPs, by MSPs. It combines a full-featured PSA and embedded RMM, enabling an experience that doesn't exist in competitive platforms that opted to acquire an RMM or PSA, and then attempted to "integrate" the two together. Syncro says their ground-up approach has allowed them to deploy new features at a rate never seen before in the industry, pushing new updates at least once a week. These updates can be quite impactful as well, with Syncro pointing to the full-blown asynchronous Chat module they released last month as part of their weekly release schedule.

"Because we operated MSPs ourselves," CEO Robert Reichner said "our founding principles have always revolved around developing software that makes MSPs more money. We don't charge separately for an RMM and PSA because we're one of the few products on the market that offers a truly unified platform. One product, one price. We don't charge per endpoint, either, because we feel MSPs shouldn't be penalized for their success. Being a next-gen MSP platform means more than just offering industry-leading features that are approachable by any skill level, it also means we offer a modern, transparent, and fair pricing model."

Syncro also recently announced that they're HIPAA Compliant, and are able to sign BAA Agreements, enabling MSPs who service Healthcare verticals to migrate to the Platform. This will likely convince even more MSPs to flock to Syncro's Next-Gen MSP Platform.

