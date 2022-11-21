|
21.11.2022 13:00:00
Syndax Announces Participation at Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib (SNDX-5613), a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Syndax Contacts
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827
SNDX-G
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-participation-at-evercore-isi-annual-healthconx-conference-301683415.html
SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
