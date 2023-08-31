31.08.2023 22:05:00

Syndax Announces Participation at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will participate in a Targeted Oncology panel discussion at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

A live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-participation-at-the-citi-18th-annual-biopharma-conference-301915069.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Syndax Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Syndax Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc 17,70 2,91% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen